    10:58, 19 September 2022 | GMT +6

    New head of int’l centre for green technologies and investment projects named

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Olzhas Agabekov is appointed as the CEO of the international centre for green technologies and investment projects, the Kazakh Ecology Ministry’s press service reports.

    Born in 1984 in Karaganda region is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    From 2016 up to the present worked as the deputy director of the climate change department of the Energy Ministry, director of the climate policy and green technologies department of the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry.


    Photo: gov.kz






