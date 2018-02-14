New head of international affairs committee at Majilis named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - MP Mukhtar Yerman has been elected as Chairman of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Kazinform reports.

Yerman's candidacy nominated by Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin was unanimously supported by MPs.



According to Mr. Nigmatulin, Mr. Yerman was a member of the abovementioned committee and greatly contributed to adoption of many important bills.



Native of South Kazakhstan region, Mr. Yerman worked at the Nur Otan faction at the Majilis and at the central office of the party.



Former Chairman of the Committee Maulen Ashimbayev was named First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party earlier this month.