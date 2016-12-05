New Head of Karaganda regional ecology department appointed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Kanat Musaparbekov, 53, was appointed head of the Ecology Department in Karaganda region under the Environmental Regulation and Control Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Karaganda regional administration.

Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov announced the new appointment at the meeting of the regional administration on Monday.



Prior to this appointment, Kanat Musaparbekov worked as the Director of the Department of Labor and Environment Protection of JSC National Company Kazatomprom.



He holds two degrees from the Semipalatinsk Technological Institute and the Kazakh State Academy of Management.



Musaparbekov has previous experience in environmental protection as he worked in that sphere in East Kazakhstan region. He was deputy akim (head) of Ayagoz district in East Kazakhstan region. Prior to joining Kazatomprom, Kanat Musaparbekov also worked as the chairman of the Fisheries Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Environmental Protection.