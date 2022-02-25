EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:41, 25 February 2022 | GMT +6

    New head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency named

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olzhas Bektenov has been appointed the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency Olzhas Bektenov as its new Chairman.

    Born in 1980 in Almaty, Olzhas Bektenov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Legal Academy (2001).

    Throughout his career he worked at the justice department of Almaty city, the legal department of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Presidential Administration.

    He also held posts in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Financial Police.

    Prior to taking up the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency in June 2019, he was the deputy akim (governor) of Akmola region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!