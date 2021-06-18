New head of Kazakh Ministry Health Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Batyrbek Abdildin has been named the new head of the Office of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Born in 1982, in Kostanay region, Abdildin graduated from the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, Central Asian Univerisity, and University of Singapore.

Between 2002 and 2005, he worked as a specialist, head of the public procurement department, deputy director at Kurylys consulting of the Industry and Trade Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2009-2011, he headed the public procurement and financial security department, was deputy director at the Modern Medical Technology Implementation Center.

From 2011 to 2015, he acted as a deputy chief physician of the city hospital number 1 of Astana city’s administration.

In 2018 and 2019, he was an executive director of the Kazakhstan Medical Tourism Association.

Up until his recent appointment he held the post of head of the Project Office of the Kazakh Health Ministry.