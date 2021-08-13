New head of Kazakh Secretary of State’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mazhit Samitov has been appointed as the head of the Office of the Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Mazhit Samitov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a degree in Jurisprudence and the Korkyt-ata Kyzylorda State University with a degree in Economy and Management.

Throughout his professional career he worked for the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the regional administration of Kyzylorda region, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointed he served as the deputy head of the Office of the Secretary of State.