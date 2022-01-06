EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:05, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    New head of Kazakh Strategic Planning Agency named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Asset Irgaliyev as the Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to relieve Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre Kairat Kelimbetov of his duties as the Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.


