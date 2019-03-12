New head of Kazakh Transport Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister has decreed to appoint Samat Gilimov as the head of the Transport Committee.

Born in 1964 in Atyrau region is a graduate of the Order of the Red Banner of Labour Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Kazakh State Law Academy.



Prior to the appointment has been working as deputy head of the Transport Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.



Besides, Almas Batanov has been relieved of his duties as the chair of the Industrial Development and Industrial Security Committee due to a transfer to another appointment, the Kazakh PM's press service reports.