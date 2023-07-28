New head of KazakhFilm Studio named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov introduced a new head of KazakhFilm Studio, Azamat Satybaldy, to the staff, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

Addressing those present Askhat Oralov said the ministry plans to increase the share of the domestic movies in the general release, including animated films up to 35% by 2030. The goal is to raise the number of movies released in Kazakh up to 30%.

The minister wished the new head and the staff further success.

Throughout his career Satybaldy worked at the Mukhtar Auezov Kazakh State Academic Drama Theatre, headed the Gabit Musrepov Kazakh State Academic Children’s and Youth Theatre, rector of the Temirbek Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts.