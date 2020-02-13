New head of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry decreed to appoint Yerkin Shaimagambetov as the president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary JSC.

Born in 1974 in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute.

Since June 2019 has been acting as Advisor to the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister.