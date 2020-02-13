EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:50, 13 February 2020 | GMT +6

    New head of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary named

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry decreed to appoint Yerkin Shaimagambetov as the president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary JSC.

    Born in 1974 in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute.

    Since June 2019 has been acting as Advisor to the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Space Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!