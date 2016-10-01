New head of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has introduced newly appointed Chairman of the Board of JSC "Republican newspaper "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" Vyacheslav Pashchenko to the staff of the company.

Minister Abayev thanked former chairman Aleksandr Tarakov for fruitful work and noted that he will serve as deputy chairman from now on.



"You have a big goal to achieve. Your readership should be those who determine economy and policy of the country," Abayev stressed at the meeting with the staff.







Born in 1978, Vyacvheslav Pashchenko is a graduate of the Almaty State University and the Academy of Economy and Law. Throughout his professional career he worked as advisor to the First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, editor-in-chief of Business-Partner web portal and Interfax-Kazakhstan agency.



