New head of Legal Statistics Committee of Prosecutor General's Office appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Zhakipbayev became the new head of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office, the press service of Akorda reported.

"By the Head of State's executive order, Kairat Zhakipbayev was appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report said.

Bagdat Mussin was relieved of his post as Chairman of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan by another executive order of the Head of State.

As to Kairat Zhakipbayev, he was born in 1964. He graduated from the Kazakh State University with a degree in Law and the Institute of Advanced Training for USSR Procurator's Office Leaders in Moscow.

He held the posts of the Chief of the Military Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Director of the Center for Legislative Activity and Monitoring, the Head of the Legislation Department of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Financial Control and Public Procurement of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, the Advisor to the Chairman of the Majilis, Managing Director for Legal Support and Security at KEGOC JSC, the Managing Director for Legal Support and Risks at KEGOC.