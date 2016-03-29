EN
    18:16, 29 March 2016 | GMT +6

    New head of Majilis executive office named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhaslan Zhugunissov has been appointed new head of the Executive Office of the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Born in 1978, Mr. Zhugunissov is a graduate of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan State Medical Academy and the Zhubanov Aktobe State University.
    In 2008, he began working at the Majilis as assistant to one of MPs. In 2011, Mr. Zhugunissov was designated as head of the sociocultural development department of the chamber.
    Prior to the latest appointment he served as deputy head of the Executive Office of the Majilis, the chamber said in a statement.

