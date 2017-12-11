EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 11 December 2017 | GMT +6

    New head of Mangistau internal policy department appointed

    None
    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kurmanbek Zhumagali was appointed the Head of the Internal Policy Department of Mangistau region, the press service of the Mangistau Regional Administration says.

    Kurmanbek Zhumagali was born on August 27, 1985. In 2008, he graduated from the Kazakh National Pedagogical University named after Abai with a degree in journalism.

    2004-2007 - TV presenter, editor at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation;

    2007-2013 - Producer of the Department of News Programs, a newscaster at Khabar Agency JSC;

    2013-2014 - Head of the press service, an adviser to the Governor of the Karaganda region;

    2014-2015 - Director of the Analytical Newscast Department, a host of "Senbilik Kezdesu" talk show at JSC RTRK "Kazakhstan";

    2015 - Director of the Regional Development Department at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation;

    2016 - Director of Non-Governmental Foundation "Foundation of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan";

    2017 - First Deputy Director General of Almaty TV Channel JSC;

    May to December 2017 - Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Department of Mangistau region.

     

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Mangistau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!