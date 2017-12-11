New head of Mangistau internal policy department appointed
Kurmanbek Zhumagali was born on August 27, 1985. In 2008, he graduated from the Kazakh National Pedagogical University named after Abai with a degree in journalism.
2004-2007 - TV presenter, editor at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation;
2007-2013 - Producer of the Department of News Programs, a newscaster at Khabar Agency JSC;
2013-2014 - Head of the press service, an adviser to the Governor of the Karaganda region;
2014-2015 - Director of the Analytical Newscast Department, a host of "Senbilik Kezdesu" talk show at JSC RTRK "Kazakhstan";
2015 - Director of the Regional Development Department at Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation;
2016 - Director of Non-Governmental Foundation "Foundation of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan";
2017 - First Deputy Director General of Almaty TV Channel JSC;
May to December 2017 - Deputy Head of the Internal Policy Department of Mangistau region.