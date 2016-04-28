EN
    16:53, 28 April 2016 | GMT +6

    New head of N Kazakhstan industrial and innovative development office named

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - By the order of governor of North Kazakhstan region Zhanat Sadvokasov was appointed head of the regional department for industrial and innovative development, Kazinform refers to the press -service of the region's administration office.

    Zhanat Sadvokasov, born in 1981, graduated from North-Kazakhstan State University.
    From January 2015 to the present appointment he served as chief of the department for internal policy of North-Kazakhstan region.

