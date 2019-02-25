New head of National Bank of Kazakhstan approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have approved the candidacy for the post of the Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed the candidature of Yerbolat Dossayev. His candidacy was introduced at the Senate's session on Monday by Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev. The MPs approved Dossayev's candidacy.



Recall that former Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev stepped down from the post earlier.



Yerbolat Dossayev boasts an extensive managerial experience. During different stages of his career he headed the ministries of finance, healthcare, economic development and trade and more.