New head of Pharmacy Committee of Kazakh Healthcare Ministry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lyudmila Byurabekova has been appointed the new chairperson of the Pharmacy Committee under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1973 Ms Byurabekova is a native of Karaganda region. She is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy (1997), the Kazakh Pharmaceutical Institute (2004) and the International Business Academy (2014).



Ms Byurabekova started her professional career at the Karaganda State Medical Academy in 2000. She worked as a clinical pharmacologist at a hospital named after Makazhanov in 2004-2005. For the next five years she held various posts in government agencies.



In 2011-2014, Ms Byurabekov worked at the Republican Rehabilitation Center, the National Medical Holding and the Center of Medical Technologies and Information Systems.



Since 2015, she has been serving as deputy chairman of the Medical Center of the Department of the President's Affairs.