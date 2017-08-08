EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 08 August 2017 | GMT +6

    New head of Pharmacy Committee of Kazakh Healthcare Ministry named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lyudmila Byurabekova has been appointed the new chairperson of the Pharmacy Committee under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Born in 1973 Ms Byurabekova is a native of Karaganda region. She is the graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy (1997), the Kazakh Pharmaceutical Institute (2004) and the International Business Academy (2014).

    Ms Byurabekova started her professional career at the Karaganda State Medical Academy in 2000. She worked as a clinical pharmacologist at a hospital named after Makazhanov in 2004-2005. For the next five years she held various posts in government agencies.

    In 2011-2014, Ms Byurabekov worked at the Republican Rehabilitation Center, the National Medical Holding and the Center of Medical Technologies and Information Systems.

    Since 2015, she has been serving as deputy chairman of the Medical Center of the Department of the President's Affairs.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Coronavirus Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!