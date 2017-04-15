New Head of PharmMedIndustry named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM PharmMedIndustry of Kazakhstan has elected Ruslan Sultanov its new head, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ruslan Sultanov graduated from Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and International Business School. Throughout his career, he has held a variety of different posts, including of a general director of the JSC "Center for Trade Policy Development" under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, acting Chairman of the Board of LLP "Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan", and General Director of ITCgroup.

His father Serik Sultanov, a president of the Association for 10 years, died at the age of 58 in February this year.