New head of Physical Training and Sports Department appointed in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - By an order of akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev Azamat Beket has been appointed head of the regional department for physical training and sports.

Azamat Beket was born in 1983. He has higher education. Mr. Beket is the master of sports of international class in boxing. Moreover, he is the winner of many international tournaments as part of the national team of Kazakhstan, champion of the CIS friendly armies tournament, silver medalist of the Central-Asian Games.

He served in the Agency for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption, in the Department for Combating Economic Crimes and Corruption in Astana, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. In 2013 - 2016 he served as the head of physical culture and sports department (West Kazakhstan region).