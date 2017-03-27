New head of PM's Office named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Aldabergenov has been appointed as head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Aldabergenov is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Architecture and Construction Institute (1984), the Moscow Engineering and Construction Institute (1987) and the Kunayev University (2005).



Throughout his professional career he held various posts in private sector and public service.



He was deputy chairman of the Pricing and Anti-Monopoly Policy Committee of Alma-Ata from 1996 till 1999, director of the Department of the Agency for regulation of natural monopolies and competitiveness protection of Alma-Ata from 1999 till 2004. In 2004 he became the first deputy chairman of the agency.



Mr. Aldabergenov joined the Board of Directors of NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC in 2005.



In 2007 he was named as chairman of the Kazakh Agency for regulation of natural monopolies.



Since February 1, 2012 he has been serving as member of the Board for competitiveness and anti-monopoly regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.