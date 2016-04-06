New Head of Public-Private Partnership Support Center appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Adil Utembayev was appointed Chairman of the Board of LLP Public-Private Partnership Support Center, according to the Baiterek Holding.

In 2001, Adil Utembayev graduated from Almaty-based K. Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University as an Engineer-Economist in Oil&Gas. In 2012, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Alfred P. Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, USA).

In 2001-2006, he worked in the tax authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, dealing with the taxation of subsoil users and international taxation. Since 2006 he has worked in private sector holding various senior positions. Prior to his appointment he served as Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance of LLP Institute of High Technologies, subsidiary of JSC Kazatomprom.

The founders of LLP Public-Private Partnership Support Center are JSC Baiterek National Holding (75%) and JSC Kazakhstan Public-Private Partnership Centre (25%).



