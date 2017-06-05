EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:42, 05 June 2017 | GMT +6

    New head of regional education department named in E Kazakhstan

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Nurgeldy Abzhaparov has become the new head of the Education Department of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Throughout his professional career he held posts at the office of the head of Almaty district in Astana city and worked in judicial authorities.

    In 2010-2011 he took up senior positions at NC Kazatomprom JSC. Mr. Abzhaparov also worked as Deputy Director of the State Fund "Directorate of Universiade" in 2015-2016.

    In late 2016 he was appointed as head of the Education Control Department in East Kazakhstan region.

