New head of S Kazakhstan healthcare department named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mukan Yegizbayev has been appointed as head of the Healthcare Department of South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the regional administration's press service.

The appointment was made in accordance with the decree of the governor of South Kazakhstan region in coordination with the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



After introducing the newly appointed head to the staff of the department, governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev wished him success in his future work and gave a number of specific instruction as regards the development of healthcare sphere in the region.



In his words, the priorities are timely rendering of medical services, lowering maternal and infant mortality and implementation of the state healthcare program "Densaulyk" in the region.



Born in 1962 Mukan Yegizbayev is a native of South Kazakhstan region. He is the Doctor of Medicine.