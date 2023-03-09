EN
    New head of Social Health Insurance Fund named

    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sabit Akhmetov is appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the Social Health Insurance Fund of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Born in 1979 he is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

    Prior to the appointment he headed the government procurement and quasi-public procurements legislation department of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.


