New head of sport projects office of Almaty city named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Asset Abdualiyev has been named as new head of the International Sport Projects Office of Almaty city, the Almaty mayor's press service reports.

Former head of the office Ilya Urazakov was appointed as general producer of Almaty TV Channel. Mr. Abdualiyev started his professional career in 2002. He served as Director of the School of Political Management of the Nur Otan Party and Vice President of "Center for International Programs" JSC responsible for administration of the Bolashak Scholarship Program. He also worked for the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a number of international companies.