EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 26 May 2022 | GMT +6

    New head of sports department of Almaty named

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yerden Khairullin was named head of the sports department of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    Yerden Khairullin received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the Kanysh Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University in 2009 and 2011.

    Between 2012 and 2019, he was a chief specialist of the entrepreneurship and industry development department, head of the entrepreneurship and industry development department of the office of the head of Almalonsk district.

    In 2019 and 2022, he was Deputy head of Almalinsk district, Almaty city.


    Tags:
    Almaty Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!