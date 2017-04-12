New head of state control dept. appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Maksat Mukhanov has been appointed as the Head of the Department of State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service reports.

