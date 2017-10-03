New head of State Revenue Department appointed in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Amanzhol Zhakanov has been appointed the new head of the State Revenues Department of Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Zhakanov headed the indirect tax department and the tax department of Kostanay region as well as the tax department of West Kazakhstan region.



Prior to the new appointment, he worked as the head of the State Revenue Department of West Kazakhstan region of the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.