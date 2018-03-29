New head of tourism department in Akmola region appointed

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Daniyar Idiyatov has become the new head of the tourism department of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

Akim (governor) of the region Malik Murzalin decreed to appoint Mr. Idiyatov to the post.



Acting head of the governor's office Nikolay Politkin introduced the newly-appointed head of the department to the staff of the regional administration.



Daniyar Idiyatov was born in Kokshetau in 1983. He is a graduate of one of the Turkey's top tourism schools - Balikesir University.



He began his professional career at KazTur LLP in 2007. Prior to the appointment, he headed the Tourist Information Center of Akmola region.