ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan has decreed to appoint Umirzak Shukeyev as the Governor of Turkestan region, the Akorda's press service reports.

Shukeyev born in 1964 in Chimkent (today's Turkestan) region is a graduate of the Moscow Economics and Statistics University.



Prior to the appointment has been acting as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan.