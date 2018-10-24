New head of Turkestan region's construction dept appointed

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Toktar Ussiupaliyev has been appointed as the Head of the Construction Department of Turkestan region in accordance with the respective order of the Governor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Toktar Ussiupaliyev was born in 1972 in the village of Samsonovka, Sairam District. From 1990 to 1996, he studied construction economics and management at the Kazakh State Academy of Architecture and Construction. In 2006, he graduated from the Central Asian University with a degree in design, construction, and operation of oil and gas pipelines and oil and gas storage facilities.

Ussiupaliyev rose through the ranks of an inspector at the Shymkent Architecture and Urban Planning Department (1997-1998) to a Deputy Head of the Construction Department of Turkestan region (2016-2018).