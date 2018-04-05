New head of UMC fund appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board of Trustees of the University Medical Center has appointed Professor Zhaksybay Zhumadilov the Chairman of the Board of the Corporate Fund, Kazinform refers to the press service of Nazarbayev University.

Dr. Zhumadilov graduated from the Semipalatinsk State Medical Institute, in 1990 he received a doctorate degree from the Vishnevsky Institute of Surgery in Moscow, in 2004 he received a Ph.D. in medical science from Hiroshima University, Japan.

Zhaksybay Zhumadilov began his career as a surgeon at the #1 city hospital in Semipalatinsk. He later worked as the head of the department of surgery, pro-rector of the Semipalatinsk State Medical Institute.



In 1999-2004 he worked as a visiting professor at Hiroshima University, Japan.

From 2004 to 2008, Dr. Zhumadilov worked as a pro-rector on scientific and medical work of the Semipalatinsk State Medical Academy.

From 2008 to 2011 - Executive Director of JSC National Medical Holding (NMH) in Astana, Rector of the Astana Medical University, Chairman of the Board of JSC Astana Medical University.

Starting from January 2011 he headed the Center for Life Sciences at the Nazarbayev University.

Since September 2015 - General Director of the National Laboratory Astana at the Nazarbayev University.

Zhaksybay Zhumadilov is the author of more than 550 scientific works, including 5 monographs and more than 30 inventions. Over 200 of his works have been published in English and Japanese. The head of 5 doctoral and 22 master's theses.

He is also a member of the editorial board of the prestigious American magazines Rejuvenation Research, International Journal of Probiotics & Prebiotic, Central Asian Journal of Global Health, Gerontology & Geriatrics Research.

Thanks to his contribution, Nazarbayev University is successfully developing a partnership with the world leaders in biomedicine.

He was awarded the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title, the Order of Kurmet, as well as the Altyn Adam international award and the Al-Farabi State Prize.

His predecessor, Almas Kurmanov was relieved of his duties due to moving to another job within the group of companies of the Nazarbayev University.

The University Medical Center unites 5 leading medical centers of Kazakhstan, including the National Research Center for Maternity and Childhood, the National Center for Children's Rehabilitation, the Republican Diagnostic Center, the National Scientific Center of Oncology and Transplantology, the Kyzylorda branch of the University Medical Center corporate fund.

UMC was established following the decision of the Board of Trustees of the Autonomous Educational Organization Nazarbayev University in September 2015 on the basis of subsidiaries of JSC National Medical Holding.