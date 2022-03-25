EN
    12:42, 25 March 2022 | GMT +6

    New Hemodialysis Centre opens its doors in Atyrau

    ATYAU. KAZINFORM A new Hemodialysis Centre opened its doors in Atyrau at the regional hospital #1, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional communications service, Governor Makhambet Dosmukhambetov visited the new centre to wish health workers success and patients health.

    The centre was opened with the support of the regional healthcare department under the PPPs.

    It is expected to treat 80 patients with chronic kidney diseases. It has 11 special dialysis machines to clean patients’ blood. As stated there one procedure costs some KZT 40,000. The centre treats free of charge.


    Atyrau region Healthcare Atyrau
