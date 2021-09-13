EN
    09:05, 13 September 2021

    New honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Belgium named

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Olivier Willocx, the BECI CEO, is appointed as the new honorary consul of Kazakhstan in Belgium.

    Olivier Willocx was awarded the patent of the honorary consul of Kazakhstan for Henegouwen, Liège, Luxembourg and Namur provinces at the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan and Olivier Willocx debated certain plans for attracting foreign investments into the country’s economy, promoting Kazakhstan’s exports and implementing cultural and humanitarian projects.

    BECI (Brussels Enterprises Commerce & Industry) brings together over 35,000 enterprises.


