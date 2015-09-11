New honorary Consul of South Korea appointed in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Sagat Tugelbai has been appointed Honorary Council of the Republic of South Korea in Atyrau region. Mr. Tugelbai is a well-known businessman in the region.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in South Korea Cho yong Chong said that Sagat Tugelbai will promote and protect the interests of workers employed in Korean corporations in Atyrau region w, as well as assist representatives of the Korean diaspora in solving various issues. Governor of Atyrau region, Baktykozha Izmukhambetov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic South Korea in the Republic of Kazakhstan Cho yong Chon. According to Mr. Izmuhambetov, six investment companies with Korean capital operate in Atyrau region. Nevertheless, the trade volume is less than USD 300 million. Governor of the region stressed that cooperation should be developed primarily in the areas of health, petrochemicals and agro-industrial sector. "Atyrau area is an industrial region of the country. However, following the instructions given by Head of State, the region is implementing projects in other directions. Mr. Izmukhambetov informed the Ambassador that at the end of the current year the region will commission a pharmaceutical factory producing more than 50 types of medicines. In addition, Governor of the region offered South Korean entrepreneurs to take part in the implementation of projects in the field of petrochemicals and agricultural sector. The head of the South Korean embassy thanked the head of the region for the reception and noted the successful development of Atyrau city. In conclusion, he expressed willingness to expand business relations with the region.