New hospitals set to create over 2 thou jobs in Aktobe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New hospitals and a medical center will create over two thousand new jobs once built, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the measures set to be implemented in the health care field will ensure greater access to, efficiency and quality of medical services in Aktobe region as well as reduce the outflow of people seeking medical aid to foreign countries, cut infant and maternal mortality, increase life expectancy, and create over two thousand jobs and ensure long-term employment.

In his words, a multipurpose hospital will be designed taking into account state-of-the-art technical solutions, fully outfitted with medical equipment, information system, and will be a medical tourism hub in the country offering technology intensive medical services including qualified, specialized, and modern medical treatment.

He went on to say that all the measures laid out in the comprehensive plan of social and economic development of Aktobe region for 2021/25 are supported by the Health Ministry and are to bring about tangible economic and social benefits.

Earlier Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told about the plans on constructing a multipurpose hospital that is to replace the old Emergency Medical Hospital in Aktobe. He also shared Children's Onco-Hematology Center construction plans.