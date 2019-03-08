New housing prices rise by 3.1% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The average cost of new housing in Kazakhstan in February 2019 made 277,457 tenge per 1 sq m that is 0.6% higher against December 2018 and 3.1% more compared to January-February 2018, Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry says.

The average cost of secondary housing in February was 189,764 tenge per 1 sq m having increased by 0.3% against January and by 0.6% against December 2018 and by 2.2% compared to the same period in 2018.

The average housing rental price in Kazakhstan made 1,431 tenge per 1sq.m. last month (+0,1% and +2.2% and +7.6% respectively )