EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:48, 23 August 2016 | GMT +6

    New ice arena for 3000 seats to be available for residents of Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Residents of Medeu district of Almaty will be able to go to the new ice arena to train.

    The infrastructure of the ice arena for 3000 seats will be available for the residents of the city.

    Representatives of the Demeu district administration told that besides two ice rinks the complex included boxing rings, wrestling sections, fitness and strength training sections as well as choreography hall. Moreover, the complex will have two cafes for catering services.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!