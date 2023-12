ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new ice skating palace will be built in 32nd micro-district of Aktau by 2017, Head of the local physical culture sport Sergey Pakhomov said a press conference yesterday.

Slovakian specialists will be attracted to building the ice palace, Pakhomov said. According to him, a sports school will be functioning on the ground of the ice palace too, which is expected to be unveiled in late 2017.