New infections dip to 1,500s amid concerns over post-holiday surge

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's daily new coronavirus fell back to the 1,500s due to fewer tests over the weekend but marked the highest daily figure reported on a Monday amid concerns over a spike in cases following the Liberation Day holiday.

The country added 1,556 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,493 local infections, raising the total caseload to 225,481, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap reports.

Daily infections fell from 1,817 on Sunday and 1,930 on Saturday, but the decline was attributable to less testing over the weekend.

Monday's figure is 65 higher than the previous record for a Monday of 1,491 logged on Aug. 9.

The country added 11 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,167. The fatality rate was 0.96 percent.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, health authorities and local governments reported 1,154 new cases, down 128 from the same time the previous day. Of the total, 751 cases, or 65.1 percent, were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, including 323 in the capital and 360 in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province.

Daily cases are counted until midnight and announced the following day.

Health authorities remain on alert about a possible spike in new cases in coming weeks as many people took trips to vacation spots during the three-day holiday that ends Monday.