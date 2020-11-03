New infectious diseases hospital for COVID-19 patients opened in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A new 200-bed infectious diseases hospital for COVID-19 patients has been commissioned in Kostanay city, Kazinform cites the social control group.

The newly opened hospital has already welcomed its first patients.

According to the regional hospital’s Chief Physician Yuria Moiseeva, the hospital is provided with the state-of-the-art equipment, including a unique lung ventilation system to make sure the staff and patients are protected from additional risks of infection.

The hospital's red zones have clean zones for staff to file documents or rest.

A centralized supply of oxygen to patients’ wards is possible through an oxygen system. It is also said that there is no need for patients on hemodialysis to move as a water treatment system is connected to intensive care beds.

It is also added that the hospital's emergency room is equipped with modern X-ray machines and CT scans.