    13:42, 05 October 2020 | GMT +6

    New infectious diseases hospital opens in Taldykorgan

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The 200-bed infectious diseases hospital has been opened in the city of Taldykorgan, Kaziform correspondent reports.

    The hospital's construction took 2 months and cost the regional budget KZT7.5bn

    The one-story building of the hospital sits in the eastern part of the city and takes the area of 6.8 thousand square meters.

    The hospital is said to have state-of-the-art diagnostic and laboratory equipment, including CT scanners, X-ray machines, ECG machines, endoscopic as well as other necessary devices. Over 100 medical workers are to be hired


