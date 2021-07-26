EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    New infectious hospital unveiled in Semey

    None
    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – A brand-new infectious hospital was unveiled in Semey on Monday, July 26, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The new 300-bed infectious facility will offer treatment for COVID-19 patients.

    Head of the hospital Yerlan Shakenov said there are 20 intensive care rooms. In his words, the hospital is already receiving patients.

    All doctors and workers of the hospital were fully vaccinated and the facility is fully supplied with all necessary pharmaceuticals.

    There are plans to build a modernly equipped infectious center in the city as well.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!