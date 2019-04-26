New int'l think-tank to debate key internal and global geopolitical problems

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A presentation of the East-West International Geopolitical Forecasting Centre has taken place at the Hilton Astana EXPO Hotel as part of the Multipolar world of the XXI century. Search for balance international conference underway in Nur-Sultan.

According to president of the East-West International Geopolitical Forecasting Centre, Doctor of Political Science, Professor Karlygash Nugmanova, the new centre is to focus on debating and covering key domestic concerns and global geopolitical problems.



"The centre is an independent institution called to carry out geopolitical research. The said think-tank is to cover the substantial segment of expert activities related to geopolitical aspects of the life of society, to publish political manifestos vying for the most active participation in the country's social affairs and in the international arena," she added.



The two-day conference brings together 17 leading experts from reputable analytical structures from 12 countries of the globe, representatives of the Kazakh Government, Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry, other governmental bodies. Those attending discuss success strategies of the multipolar world, rapprochement of the east and west, as well as through expanding ties of the EAEU and EU.