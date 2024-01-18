New international terminal at Almaty airport slated to open in June

Unveiling of a brand-new international terminal at the Almaty airport and bringing to life a host of infrastructural projects in Kazakhstan was in the spotlight of the meeting of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and CEO of TAV Airports Holding Serkan Kaptan this week, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Government pays a lot of attention to unlocking Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential. In this vein, construction of the new international terminal in Almaty is of strategic importance.

“It is our expectation that the unveiling of the terminal will let facilitate the growth of passenger flow, expand the geography of flights and provide top-notch customer service to residents and guests [of Almaty],” Alikhan Smailov said.

CEO of TAV Airports Holding filled in the meeting participants on the progress in implementation of the project. Currently, construction works at the terminal are 87 percent complete and the unveiling ceremony is slated for June.

Last year the Almaty airport saw a record high passenger inflow. The existing terminal will be intended for domestic flights only. The potential of both - the old and the new terminals - is estimated at 14 million passengers per year. The volume of cargo traffic through the airport is set to reach 100,000 tons.

Prime Minister Smailov stressed that the Almaty airport should become a full-scale multimodal transport and logistics hub synced with transportation of goods by railway and road. He stressed the investor should take this aspect into account.