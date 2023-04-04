EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:50, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    New investment projects to create 147,000 jobs in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting acting Industry and Infrastructure Minister of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev told about the measures aimed at industrialization, localization of productions, and modernization of infrastructure, Kazinform reports.

    He said over 800 investment projects worth over 33 trillion tenge will be commissioned countrywide by 2029. As a result, 147,000 new jobs will be generated.

    The said projects are expected to ensnare output worth 9 trillion tenge. Import substitution is projected to stand at 5 trillion tenge, and export to reach 4.2 trillion tenge.

    Besides, this year will launch small-scale industrial zones to provide the necessary infrastructure. The means will be allocated through industrial development funds.


    Tags:
    Employment Government of Kazakhstan Investment projects Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!