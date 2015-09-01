11:32, 01 September 2015 | GMT +6
New Israeli Ambassador to Kazakhstan appointed
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Michael Brodsky has been appointed Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from IzRus.
Earlier Brodsky held the post of Counsellor at Eurasia 2 Department of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Michael Brodsky was born in 1972 in Leningrad and repatriated to Israel in 1990. In 2001 he joined the MFA as a "Russian" press-secretary. In 2003-2008 he worked for Israeli Embassy in Moscow as a Press-Attaché for Political Affairs. Then he was transferred to the Economic Affairs Department. In 2009 he was appointed the Director of Public Affairs of Israeli Embassy in London.