New Japanese ambassador to Kazakhstan learning Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Tatsuhiko Kasai revealed he is learning Kazakh, Kazinform reports.

After presenting his credentials to Kazakh President in the Akorda presidential residence on Wednesday, the Japanese diplomat admitted he had started learning the Kazakh language.



"The beginning of my diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan is a huge responsibility and joy. Japan and Kazakhstan enjoy a long history of bilateral relations.

Over these years Tokyo and Atana have developed relations in all spheres. My mission, as an ambassador, is to promote our bilateral cooperation further and I will use best endeavors to do so," Ambassador Kasai told journalists.



He also revealed that in order to understand Kazakhstan, Kazakh people, Kazakh civilization and traditions better he wants to learn the Kazakh language.