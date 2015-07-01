New Jersey Governor Christie announces bid for 2016 U.S. presidential race

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Chris Christie, governor of U.S. State of New Jersey, on Tuesday announced his candidacy to the nomination for running for the country's president in 2016, jumping into the pack of 13 other Republican candidates already in the field.

Christie made the announcement at Livingston High School, his alma mater, in Livingston, New Jersey. His campaign team disclosed his bid via email earlier Tuesday morning. The email also emphasized the personal side of his bid for the GOP nomination, asserting that Christie's decision to launch his effort from his old high school "allows the American people to meet the 'Chris' everyone from Livingston knows." As the 14th Republican candidate in the race to the White House, Christie began his remarks at the Livingston High School in very personal style, referring at length to his family and to his upbringing in the city, Xinhua reports. "Everything started here for me: The confidence, the education, the friends, the family and the love that I've always felt for and from this community," he said. Christie, a tough-talking former federal prosecutor whose reputation for political bullying was reinforced by a George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal that surfaced last year, has served as New Jersey governor since January 2010, winning the election twice in a state where Democrats greatly outnumber Republicans. Analysts reckoned that whether Christie will overcome the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal is an obvious obstacle in his way for presidential campaign. However, some experts believe that his skills as a retail politician and his debating ability could turn things around.