New Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials in UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has received a copy of the credentials of Madiyar Menilbekov, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, WAM reports.

Al Mazrouei wished the ambassador success in his role in enhancing Emirati-Kazakh relations of cooperation.



The new ambassador, in turn, expressed his happiness at representing his country in the UAE, which, he said, enjoys a prestigious regional and international standing thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.